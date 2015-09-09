Nola, Phillies shut out Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- Three hours before Aaron Nola’s start Tuesday night, interim manager Pete Mackanin was discussing the usage of his bullpen, one that’s been taxed.

After surveying his relief options, he then smiled and said, “Maybe Nola will throw a complete game.”

Nola, a 22-year-old rookie right-hander with an innings limit, didn’t go the distance but he sure did dazzle in leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

“Nola was outstanding,” Mackanin said. “He stepped up to the plate and really hit it out of the park.”

And the Phillies needed him to. Philadelphia’s starters entered with a 7.14 ERA over the last 14 games, but Nola stemmed the tide by throwing seven shutout innings with a career-high seven strikeouts.

“I try taking the same approach every time I step on the mound,” Nola said, “and that approach is to go out and give it everything I have.”

Behind his performance and a big night from center fielder Odubel Herrera, the Phillies (54-85) snapped a five-game losing streak to come within a game of the Braves (55-84) as the two duke it out for worst record in the major leagues.

Atlanta, which has not won back-to-back games since Aug. 7-8, is in that position due to losing 20 of its last 22 games and 35 of its last 45.

But the Braves were in position for a win Tuesday night thanks to 25-year-old right-hander Ryan Weber, a 22nd-round pick in 2009 making his major league debut.

“It was pretty surreal up until right now because I didn’t know what to expect,” Weber said. “Finally getting out and seeing the field and the bullpen, it finally hit me like, ‘I‘m pitching in the big leagues.'”

Weber (0-1) showed he belonged but picked up a tough-luck loss in throwing six innings of two-run ball, scattering just four hits in 74 pitches. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter.

“Terrific,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Weber. “He mixed and matched, threw some good sinkers. (Catcher A.J. Pierzynski) was raving on his sinker coming back to the dugout every time. Threw the ball over the plate. For his first start in the major leagues, I don’t think he was worried about anything. I was really impressed. I think he did a great job for us.”

But the Braves couldn’t support him while the Phillies eventually did for Nola.

“I had a little chip on my shoulder because I knew that I could compete here and play well,” Weber said. “Finally, when they called me and said you’re coming up, I knew I had to go out there and do what I had been doing all season.”

Herrera, also a rookie, went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and is batting .364 since June 28, raising his average from .243 to .302. He clubbed his home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, stretching the Phillies’ lead from 2-0 to 5-0.

“It allowed us to breathe a little bit,” Mackanin said of Herrera’s insurance shot.

Nola (6-2), drafted in 2014, lowered his ERA to 3.56 in his first 10 big league starts.

“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” Mackanin said. “He’s got a lot of confidence. ... He knows he has a job to do and has a lot of confidence.”

Closer Ken Giles notched a four-out save for No. 12 of the season. He escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the eighth inning before Herrera opened it up.

But it all started with Nola.

“His ability to locate his fastball down in the zone on both sides of the plate is his strong suit,” Mackanin said. “He’s a special guy.”

NOTES: Phillies LHP Ken Roberts, RHP Nefi Ogando and RHP David Buchanan were promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the major league club on Tuesday as September call-ups. Buchanan will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves as the Phillies begin their six-man rotation in September. ... Braves RHP Ryan Weber, Tuesday’s starter, had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game and made his major league debut. ... Phillies 3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) was evaluated by a hand specialist on Tuesday and underwent tests. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said pregame if Franco passes those tests, he would begin taking swings. Franco went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. ... Braves OF Cameron Maybin (eye) saw a doctor Tuesday and will be sidelined “a couple more days,” according to manager Fredi Gonzalez pregame. Maybin was hurt Sept. 5 and hasn’t played since. ... OF Todd Cunningham was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett as a September call-up to give the Braves an extra man with Maybin out. Prior to being called up, Cunningham played 27 games with Atlanta and hit .240 in 75 at-bats.