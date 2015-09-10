Teheran, Bourn help Braves top Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Julio Teheran once again excelled in Philadelphia. So too did Michael Bourn, who at one time seemed destined to call the place home.

Teheran pitched seven strong innings and Bourn went 4-for-5 with a two-run triple as the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Wednesday night, giving Atlanta its first series victory in three weeks.

“It feels great to be able to contribute to the team,” said Bourn, who raised his average from .138 to .186, “and get a win on top of it.”

Right fielder Nick Markakis, first baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Hector Olivera all reached base four times for Atlanta, with Markakis scoring two runs and Freeman contributing a two-run single. Catcher Christian Bethancourt homered and had three of Atlanta’s season-high 18 hits.

Atlanta (56-84), which won for just the third time in its last 23 games, took two of three in the series -- its first series victory since winning two of three against Arizona on Aug. 14-16. It was also the Braves’ first victory in a road series since winning two of three at Milwaukee on July 6-8.

The Phillies (54-86), who scored their only run on a second-inning infield out off the bat of third baseman Cody Asche, lost for the 12th time in 16 games.

“There’s not a lot to talk about,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “We didn’t pitch. We didn’t hit. You’re not going to win that way.”

Teheran (10-7) allowed one run and four hits while striking out four and walking two. He leads the Braves in victories and is the only pitcher on their staff with a winning record.

He also won his fourth straight start in Citizens Bank Park, where he made his major league debut in May 2011.

“Every time I come here, it reminds me of when I made my debut,” he said. “Every time I get here I just try to pitch good, and every time I do good here.”

Bourn, Atlanta’s 32-year-old center fielder, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Phillies in 2003. He played 122 games for them in 2006-07 before he was traded to Houston. He moved on from there to Atlanta and then Cleveland.

Reacquired by the Braves in August, Bourn was playing just his 25th game for Atlanta this season, and manager Fredi Gonzalez has repeatedly mentioned how often Bourn has hit in tough luck.

“If you stay patient, the baseball gods will reward you,” Gonzalez said, “and today he did.”

Bourn had three singles in addition to his two-run triple, which came off reliever Nefi Ogando in the eighth.

“You know you can still play baseball,” Bourn said. “You just want (the ball) to fall and be able to show that you can still play. That’s the No. 1 thing. ... Sometimes things don’t come as you want them to come. You just have to persevere.”

Phillies starter David Buchanan (2-8) lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and 10 hits. He didn’t have a strikeout while walking three and hitting a batter.

Buchanan has surrendered 31 hits and six walks in nine innings in his last three major league starts, which were sandwiched around a trip to the minors.

“I had some balls elevated,” he said. “I tried to minimize the damage, but I started walking guys and things escalated.”

The Braves loaded the bases with none out in the top of the first but had to settle for one run when left fielder Nick Swisher grounded into a double play.

Phillies left fielder Darnell Sweeney tripled with one out in the second and scored the tying run on Asche’s hard one-hopper to the mound, which Teheran was unable to field cleanly.

Atlanta went back on top with three runs in the fourth. Bethancourt hit Buchanan’s first pitch of the inning, a cut fastball, into the seats in right for his second homer of the season. With the bases loaded and one out, Freeman lined his two-run single to right field, giving the Braves a 4-1 lead.

Atlanta added single runs in the sixth and seventh off reliever Ken Roberts, on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Andrelton Simmons and a single by Markakis.

NOTES: Phillies 3B Maikel Franco, on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a fractured left wrist, took 20 swings before the game and told reporters he is pain-free. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said the next step is for Franco to take batting practice. If all goes well, he would then go to Clearwater, Fla., and play in some simulated games. “If he plays two or three games and he feels good,” Mackanin said, “and we get good reports, and he’s anxious to get back, we’d like to have him back ASAP.” ... With his start Tuesday night against the Phillies, RHP Ryan Weber became the 59th player to appear for the Braves this season, which is a franchise record, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He also became the 15th Brave to make his major league debut this season. Twelve have been pitchers.