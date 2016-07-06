Galvis' two-run homer powers Phillies past Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- Freddy Galvis was hitless in his last seven at-bats coming into Wednesday's contest and was batting 1-for-16 in five games during the homestand.

None of that mattered, though, when he stepped into the box with a runner on third and the Philadelphia Phillies down a run in the eighth inning. Galvis belted a two-run homer over the right-field fence to lift the Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

"He gave me a pitch to hit," Galvis said. "I was thinking to pull the ball in play but I got the homer. ... When this team starts winning some games, the confidence goes all the way to 100 percent."

Galvis finished the day 2-for-4 and hit his first home run since June 23. His blast capped the third straight series win for the Phillies, marking the first time they've done so since May 6-18.

"Freddy had a big hit in that situation," Philadelphia third baseman Maikel Franco said. "I'm glad for him."

Jeanmar Gomez tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to record his 23rd save of the season. Hector Neris (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing a run in the eighth.

"With one series left before the break, it was nice to get this sweep," said Jeremy Hellickson, who went six innings in the no-decision.

Atlanta's Adonis Garcia had as many hits (three) in the loss as he had in the last eight games. Garcia ripped a pair of doubles that each gave the Braves the lead at the time. Before this surge, Garcia had gone 3-for-30 since June 28.

With a solo shot in the sixth inning, Franco has homered in four consecutive games. The last Phillies player to do so was Ryan Howard in 2012. Franco's opposite field smack evened the score at 2-2.

Tyrell Jenkins, making his first career start, retired nine straight after allowing the first two batters to reach base in the second. He got himself in trouble in the fifth before being bailed out by Jeff Francouer as he gunned down the tying run at home plate from left field.

The Phillies would eventually bring a run in as Odubel Herrera doubled in Cesar Hernandez after Jenkins was pulled with two outs.

"It was a one-run game there, and I think he was kind of on fumes there when he went out for the fifth," manager Brian Snitker said. "It was tough. He's going to have a chance to win a lot of games in his career."

The Braves struck first in the third despite getting just one hit in the frame. Jenkins reached safely as Hernandez dropped a throw while covering first base. A walk to Jace Peterson loaded the bases and Hellickson walked Freddie Freeman on a full count to give the Braves a 1-0 advantage.

The Phillies had a promising opportunity that stalled the inning prior after their first two batters reached base. Carlos Ruiz drew a walk and Tommy Joseph singled as the two eventually got to second and third with one out. Back-to-back groundouts left them stranded.

"There were a lot of good things today," Snitker said. "You fight like (heck) to win a game like that. You talk about leaving it on the field, they did that."

NOTES: The four home runs hit by the Phillies in Tuesday's win also tied their season high from June 21 at Minnesota. ... In five of their last six games, the Phillies have scored in the first inning. ... The Braves have gone 4-10 since their season-long win streak of six games ended on June 22. ... Atlanta SS Erick Aybar had his five-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. He had gone 8-for-20 during that span. ... Originally, this was supposed to be a six-game road trip for the Braves before MLB added Sunday's Fort Bragg game and the additional rain makeup on Thursday, their scheduled off day. It is now an eight-game road trip against four different teams.