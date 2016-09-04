Braves complete sweep of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta manager Brian Snitker feels like he's managing a different team with the way the Braves have been playing lately.

"There are gonna be times when we don't score the runs we want," he said. "On those days, hopefully pitching can take over like it did today."

Sunday was the right combination.

Matt Kemp and Freddie Freeman hit home runs, Julio Teheran was on the right end of a pitcher's duel with Jake Thompson, and the Braves earned a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Atlanta win completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have now lost six straight and 10 of their last 12 while the Braves have won 10 of their last 14.

Kemp's home run led off the second inning. The Atlanta outfielder waited on an 0-1 changeup from Thompson and belted it into the seats for his 28th of the season and an early 1-0 Braves lead.

From there, it was largely about the two young starting pitchers.

Teheran, 25, didn't allow a hit until Maikel Franco led off the fourth inning with a single.

In improving to 5-9 on the season, Teheran allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked two in six innings of work. He threw 109 pitches.

"After that last month and half where I had a little bit of sickness and was on the DL, I've got everything together," Teheran said. "Everything is working like it was working at the beginning of the year. Whenever I have everything, everything goes good."

Thompson, 22, who was coming off the best start of his young career, allowed just the one run in seven innings. He scattered four hits, struck out six and walked four (one intentionally).

"After his first four outings with us, we weren't sure what we were seeing," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "His last two outings, especially today, he pitched extremely well. That was great to see."

Both pitchers needed to work out of trouble late in their outings. The Braves loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings, but each time Thompson was able to induce a groundout (a double play in the sixth) to get out of trouble.

The Phillies also loaded the bases in back-to-back innings. In the fifth, Franco's slow roller to third got Teheran out of trouble. And in the sixth, Teheran was lucky Peter Bourjos' two-out, bases-loaded line drive to right field was right at Nick Markakis.

"That last inning, boy he battled his butt off there," Snitker said. "That was really good. You talk about leaving it out there, he did. He was good, really good. In this ballpark, you're on pins and needles when you're out there pitching, and he didn't have a lot of room to work with."

Not to be outdone by Kemp's 28th, Freeman led off the eighth inning with his 29th home run of the year to give the Braves a little breathing room.

"They're threats every time they go up there, both those guys (Freeman and Kemp)," Snitker said. "You saw today what they can do. They carried us, literally."

The Braves' bullpen took it from there, throwing three hitless innings. Jim Johnson earned his 15th save, striking out the side in the ninth.

"We're striking out too much," Mackanin said. "We don't have a good two-strike approach. I keep preaching about plate discipline, we're not showing a lot of plate discipline. It looks like we're behind fastballs and not putting the ball in play with two strikes. We just need to be more professional swinging the bat."

NOTES: The Phillies were swept in back-to-back series for the first time since June 15-20 and had just their fourth ever winless homestand of six or more games. They averaged 1.83 runs per game during the six-game stretch. ... After posting a 3.85 team ERA over the first two months of the season (10th in the majors), Phillies pitchers had a 5.01 ERA since June 1 entering Sunday, which ranks 28th among the league's 30 teams. ... Philadelphia, in the midst of playing 16 consecutive games against NL East opponents, begins a seven-game road trip Monday in Miami. ... Atlanta continues its six-game trip Monday in Washington.