Braves extend winning streak by outlasting Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Taken with the 15th overall pick of the 2011 draft, Atlanta Braves reliever Jed Bradley admits he had done "a lot of waiting" for his major league debut.

It finally came Saturday night and the 26-year-old native of Huntsville, Ala., survived an early scare to post his first big league win in a 6-4, 10-inning victory over the Phillies in front of 19,543 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

"I'm not gonna lie. It kind of took me by surprise," Bradley said after watching second baseman Adonis Garcia hit two solo home runs and score the winning run on a 10th-inning groundout by catcher Tyler Flowers.

"I think I'm still wrapping my head around it, but I'm happy it turned out the way it did," he said.

Bradley entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied at 4. After striking out pinch-hitter Tyler Goeddel, Bradley nearly saw Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis ruin his debut with a walk-off home run. Galvis drove Bradley's fourth pitch just left of the left-field foul pole.

"I might have had a minor coronary," Bradley joked. "I was yelling at the baseball the whole time. I'm just really glad it hooked foul."

Bradley went on to retire Galvis and left fielder Darin Ruf and watched Mauricio Cabrera pitch a perfect 10th inning for the save.

The Braves' win was their fifth in a row, one short of the six-game win streak they put together June 15-21.

The Phillies received a career-high four hits from third baseman Maikel Franco and two RBIs from catcher Cameron Rupp but suffered their fifth straight loss and seventh in eight games. Philadelphia's longest losing streak of the season is eight games from June 14 to June 22.

After the game, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Saturday's start would be rookie Vince Velasquez's final appearance of the season. Valasquez, 24, went 8-6 in 24 starts for the Phillies.

"He started the season strong and he ended the season strong," Mackanin said, adding that Velasquez was told Wednesday that this was his final start of the season. "He's had a good season, all things considered. He's young. It's really his first go-round."

"I completely understood from the beginning (what the plan was)," said Velasquez, who worked 131 innings this season. "It was a big workload on my arm. It had a toll on me, so I completely understand this decision."

The Braves battled back from two one-run deficits to tie the score, setting the stage for catcher Tyler Flowers and second baseman Jace Peterson to drive in runs with weak ground balls to Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard in the 10th.

"We didn't have to hit it very far to score runs but we had some good baserunning by Adonis," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

It didn't take long for the Braves to grab an early 1-0 lead. Batting in the No. 2 hole, Garcia drilled Velasquez's sixth pitch of the night into the stands in right-center field for his 12th home run of the season and first since Aug. 24. He went solo again in the sixth with a drive over the left field wall.

"The team is clicking and I'm feeding off of that," Garcia said. "I honesty do feel good being in the 2 spot. I feel like I'm getting better pitches to see and a lot more fastballs due to the fact of the guys hitting behind me."

