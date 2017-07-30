Phillies' Galvis beats Braves with bat, glove

PHILADELPHIA -- Freddy Galvis showcased his fielding skills early and his batting prowess late for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Philadelphia shortstop hit a walk-off single to lift the Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. It was the second walk-off win in as many days for the Phillies, who got seven scoreless innings from starter Vince Velasquez.

Galvis hit a soft line drive over the head of first baseman Matt Adams and into right field off Akeel Morris in the ninth inning. The hit scored Andrew Knapp, who led off the inning with a double against Rex Brothers (1-2). The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs when Ty Kelly walked and Cesar Hernandez reached on a bunt single.

It was the fourth straight win for the Phillies, who are 6-0 against the Braves at home this season. Meanwhile, it was the fourth straight loss for the Braves, who have dropped seven of eight.

Before the game-winning hit, Galvis saved a run with a heads-up play in the first and made two smooth stops up the middle to start double plays.

"Freddy is a Gold Glover in my eyes right now," Velasquez said. "He's making plays with ease and doing it on a regular basis. That's a big confidence booster and makes things easier as a team."

Velasquez worked around six hits and two walks while striking out six batters in his best performance of the season.

"I think he's learning. I think he's maturing," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Velasquez. "I think it's all the mindset he has on the mound, not letting the little things get to you and knowing you have to execute pitches. He's pitching around mistakes and knowing how to get out of situations."

It was only the second time Velasquez, who missed seven weeks with an elbow injury this season, went seven innings in 2017 -- and he battled to get through his last frame. On his 108th and final pitch of the afternoon, Velasquez struck out Sean Rodriguez with a slider to leave runners at second and third.

"You just have to bear down sometimes," Velasquez said. "I've struggled in situations like that before. I put my foot down in that seventh inning, utilized my slider, changeup, curveball."

Velasquez also got out of a jam in the first inning with some help from Galvis. With runners on first and second and two outs, he shortstop cut off a Nick Markakis single deep in the hole, faked a throw to second base and threw out Ender Inciarte at the plate as he tried to score from second.

"I know (Inciarte) is an aggressive runner, so he was trying to score," Galvis said. "I was trying to go to second base. But as soon as I saw there was no chance to go to second base, I took the jump and saw what he was doing. Then I went to home plate. I tried to read the runner."

Said Inciarte: "(Third base coach Ron Washington) was sending me home. Tough situation to see if he's going to hold me or send me. I had nothing else to do. You can't guess."

The Braves scored a run off Phillies reliever Luis Garcia in the eighth to tie the game 1-1. Pinch-hitter Danny Santana led off the inning with a single and scored on a Brandon Phillips grounder to second. The run snapped Garcia's 21 1/3 inning scoreless streak.

Atlanta starter R.A. Dickey gave up one run on six hits over seven frames. The knuckleballer struck out eight, fooling Phillies hitters.

"I just had a good feel for it," Dickey said. "Late movement. I had a swing and miss knuckleball today."

But Dickey's knuckleball also fooled his catcher at an inopportune time. Odubel Herrera scored easily on a passed ball by Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki in the fourth inning. Suzuki had two passed balls, and Dickey threw four wild pitches.

Herrera, who reached twice against Dickey on bunt singles, almost scored again on an errant knuckleball in the sixth, but Suzuki corralled it in time to throw Herrera out at the plate.

"What can I say about Odubel. He hustled. ...He showed a lot of aggressiveness on the bases," said Mackanin, who pulled Herrera from a game earlier in the week after he didn't run out a dropped third strike. "That was huge to see. He was playing with a lot of energy."

NOTES: The Phillies are 12-12 in July, marking the most wins in any month this season for the club. ... The Phillies have only one longer winning streak this season, a six-game stretch between April 21-27. ... Philadelphia won 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday on Ty Kelly's single.