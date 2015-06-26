Preview: Braves at Pirates

The Atlanta Braves scored three runs in their past four games without their top offensive threat, and getting on track will not be easy in Friday’s series opener at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Francisco Liriano, who ranks into the top 10 in the National League in several categories, starts the opener as the Pirates try to cut into the St. Louis Cardinals’ lead in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh is 14-8 in June but has struggled of late, losing five of six after an eight-game winning streak. Closer Mark Melancon leads the majors with 24 saves - 11 coming this month, but the Pirates sit eight games back in the Central. The Braves’ offense has grinded to a halt without first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is on the disabled list with a sprained right wrist. Atlanta lost three games at Washington to drop five games behind the Nationals in the NL East, scoring only two runs in the series after a 1-0 victory Sunday over the Mets.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (4-0, 2.78 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (4-6, 3.26)

Perez has been a revelation at the back end of Atlanta’s rotation, winning four of his seven starts with a 2.14 ERA and a 2:1 strikeouts-to-walks ratio. The 24-year-old has won his past three starts, allowing four runs on five hits in six innings Saturday against the Mets after firing six shutout innings June 15 at Boston. Perez has been outstanding on the road, giving up five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings.

Liriano’s record would be much better had the Pirates had not scored two runs or less in half of his 14 starts. He gave up five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings Saturday at Washington, after a five-start stretch in which he gave up only five runs with 47 strikeouts in 35 innings. The 31-year-old Liriano is sixth in the NL in WHIP (0.98) and fifth in strikeouts (105).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates won two of three at Atlanta from June 5-7, and are unbeaten in nine games at home against NL East competition this season.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis made his first error since Aug. 10, 2012 on Thursday, ending his streak of 398 consecutive games without a miscue.

3. Pittsburgh has scored three runs or fewer 13 times in its past 17 contests.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Braves 1