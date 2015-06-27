Preview: Braves at Pirates

Julio Teheran put forth his best start of an uneven 2015 his last time out, and the Atlanta Braves really need the 24-year-old to step forward when the Braves play at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Pirates won Friday’s series opener 3-2 in 10 innings, handing Atlanta its fourth consecutive loss and dropping the Braves six games out in the National League East.

While the Braves continue to struggle – having scored only five runs in their past five games – the Pirates look to heat up again after winning for just the second time in seven games. Pittsburgh is a major league-leading 28-16 since May 9. Jordy Mercer has five hits in his past two games after going 3-for-26 in his previous eight contests, and he delivered the game-winning RBI double Friday. Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-16 in his past five games and is hitting .355 since May 6, raising his season average to .295.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-3, 4.67 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (5-1, 3.97)

Teheran held the Mets to one hit in seven scoreless innings Sunday, earning the win as Atlanta won 1-0 – the Braves’ most recent victory. He posted a 6.97 ERA in his previous five starts, giving up 36 hits in 31 innings. Teheran surrendered four runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on June 6 in Atlanta.

Morton did not survive the first inning Sunday against the Nationals, giving up nine runs on eight hits while recording only two outs. That rough showing snapped a five-start winning streak for Morton, who had given up just six earned runs in 33 1/3 innings before Sunday. One of those victories came against the Braves on June 5 in Atlanta, a 10-8 Pittsburgh victory in which Morton gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Both teams placed relievers on the disabled list Friday, as Atlanta’s Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) and Pittsburgh’s Rob Scahill (right forearm tightness) landed on the DL.

2. Atlanta turned one double play Friday, its major league-best 84th of the season.

3. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli, who led the NL with a .377 batting average in May, has just two hits in his past 15 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Pirates 1