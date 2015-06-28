Preview: Braves at Pirates

Starling Marte will not be happy to see the Atlanta Braves leave town, given how the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder has pounded Braves’ pitching. The Pirates host the Braves in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series, and Marte comes in batting .404 in his past 12 contests against Atlanta after collecting three hits in Saturday’s 8-4 triumph.

The Pirates aim for a three-game sweep and look to improve to 11-0 at home against National League East competition. Center fielder Andrew McCutchen left Saturday’s game after being hit on the left elbow with a pitch in the first inning, and while X-rays were negative, the perennial All-Star may not be available for the series finale. The Braves hope to salvage the final game of a disastrous six-game road trip in which Atlanta has lost the first five games and dropped 6 ½ games behind first-place Washington. Atlanta second baseman Jace Peterson snapped an 0-for-17 skid with two hits Saturday, including a three-run double.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (4-5, 3.44 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (4-3, 4.73)

Wood gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings in a loss to the Pirates on June 7 -- the first of three consecutive decisions he has dropped. The 24-year-old gave up three runs on a season-high 10 hits in seven innings Tuesday at Washington. Wood is 4-2 with a 2.73 ERA in nine road starts this season, compared to a 0-3 mark with a 5.00 ERA in five home outings.

Locke has pitched far better in June, posting a 3.22 ERA this month after a 5.34 mark through April and May. He gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings June 6 at Atlanta and earned a victory in his only decision of the month June 17 against the Chicago White Sox with six innings of two-run, three-hit pitching. Locke gave up four runs (two earned) in four innings Tuesday against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RHP Williams Perez, who was hit on the left foot with a line drive Friday, was placed on the disabled list with a contusion while Atlanta promoted RHP Jake Brigham from Triple-A Gwinnett.

2. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer collected two more hits Saturday and he is 8-for-19 in his past three games.

3. The Braves have averaged 2.1 runs in their past nine games, after plating 5.1 runs per contest in their previous 16 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Pirates 4