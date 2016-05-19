Preview: Braves at Pirates

The lack of home-run power has been evident throughout the Atlanta Braves’ difficult start to 2016, but they enter Thursday’s finale of a four-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to go deep for the fourth consecutive contest. Tyler Flowers belted his first homer of the season in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory as part of a three-hit performance, giving the Braves five blasts in the past three games to raise their major-league worst total to 14.

Wednesday’s victory gave interim manager Brian Snitker his first major-league victory in his second game since taking over for Fredi Gonzalez, and marked Atlanta’s 10th victory of the year. The Pirates scored 20 runs on 35 hits in taking the opening two games of the series, but were shut out for 8 1/3 innings Wednesday before Jung Ho Kang’s long solo homer. Right fielder Gregory Polanco doubled Wednesday for Pittsburgh and is batting .359 in his past 10 home games. The Pirates dropped to 1-12 when they score three runs or fewer.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (1-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (1-3, 5.45)

The 24-year-old Foltynewicz has seized upon his chance to solidify a spot in Atlanta’s rotation, giving up four runs in the first inning of his first start of the season May 2 against the New York Mets but only two in his next 17 2/3 innings. He dominated the world-champion Royals in Kansas City on Saturday, giving up seven hits with no walks in eight shutout innings. Foltynewicz has not walked a hitter since his first start, totaling 16 strikeouts and two walks in 18 2/3 innings.

Locke’s early season has been marked by two bad starts, the last one coming Saturday at the Chicago Cubs when he surrendered six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of an 8-2 defeat. The 28-year-old had allowed three runs or fewer in five of his first six starts, giving up eight on April 20 at San Diego, and started May by allowing three runs in each of his first two starts. Locke has posted a 3.86 ERA in two starts at home this season, and is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in six career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh expects OF Starling Marte (paternity list) to rejoin the team for Thursday’s series finale.

2. The Braves optioned RHP Aaron Blair, who gave up nine runs in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday, to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP John Gant.

3. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is one hit shy of tying Jack Wilson for the most career hits at PNC Park (611).

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Pirates 2