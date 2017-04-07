Preview: Braves at Pirates

Andrew McCutchen made a handful of stellar plays in his first two games in right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and now he looks to get going offensively starting Friday in the home opener against the Atlanta Braves. The long-time Pirates center fielder took away a two-run homer and threw out a runner at the plate in Pittsburgh’s extra-inning loss Wednesday, which preceded a rainout of Thursday’s series finale.

McCutchen, a perennial All-Star around whom trade rumors swirled after a subpar 2016 season, is 0-for-9 through two games - his first two starts in right field after playing 1,176 games in center field. Atlanta dropped two of its first three games of the season at the New York Mets, getting precious little offense outside of left fielder Matt Kemp. The Braves scored only five runs in the series - four driven in by Kemp, who is hitting .462 with six extra base hits (two homers). Atlanta is just 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position and has left 26 runners on base through three games.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (2016: 9-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ivan Nova (2016: 12-8, 4.17)

The 25-year-old Foltynewicz began establishing himself as a key part of Atlanta’s rotation in the second half of 2016, winning six of his final seven decisions while finishing September with 22 strikeouts and only six walks in 20 2/3 innings. Foltynewicz allowed two earned runs or less in five of his final nine starts, and led the Atlanta rotation in victories. He posted a 2.66 ERA in six spring training starts, striking out 18 in 23 2/3 innings.

Nova pitched well for the Pirates after coming over from the Yankees at the trade deadline, going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and three complete games in 11 starts. He had an outstanding spring, posting a 1.29 ERA in four starts with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Nova, who was 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 21 games (15 starts) with the Yankees before the trade, beat the Braves in 2012 in his only career appearance against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta signed long-time Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard to a minor-league deal Thursday and the 37-year-old will report to extended spring training before joining Triple-A Gwinnett.

2. Pittsburgh 3B David Freese went 3-for-8 against Boston and is two hits shy of 800 for his career.

3. There is potential the Pirates may face a second-consecutive postponement, as Friday’s forecast calls for rain and snow in Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Pirates 2