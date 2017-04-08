Preview: Braves at Pirates

The Atlanta Braves have struggled to produce runs through four games, and they may be without their one hot hitter entering Saturday’s middle game of a three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Left fielder Matt Kemp, who has eight hits in 16 at-bats with four doubles and two homers so far, left Friday’s 5-4 loss in the sixth inning after his right hamstring tightened.

While Atlanta manager Brian Snitker described Kemp as “day to day” in postgame comments to the media, any time missed will not help an Atlanta offense that has scored just nine runs while leaving 27 runners on base during a 1-3 start. The Pirates earned their first victory of the season and, just as important, saw Andrew McCutchen snap his season-opening 0-for-9 slump with three hits and a walk. Pittsburgh pitchers did not walk a hitter Friday and have issued only eight in three games. David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back homers leading off the fifth inning, Pittsburgh’s first two longballs of the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH R.A. Dickey (2016: 10-15, 4.46 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (2016: 5-4, 4.90)

The 42-year-old Dickey experienced his first sub-.500 season since 2011 last season with Toronto, but still reached double figures in victories for the fifth consecutive year while falling one start shy of making 30-plus for the sixth season in a row. Dickey pitched far better on the road (7-7, 3.56 ERA) versus in Toronto (3-8, 5.28 ERA) in 2016. He walked nine hitters in 23 innings this spring, posting a 5.48 ERA.

Kuhl made 14 starts as a rookie in 2016, joining the rotation for good in early August. The 24-year-old struggled mightily at home, walking 14 in 24 1/3 innings while posting a 7.03 ERA, as opponents hit .330 off him at PNC Park. Kuhl, who makes his first career appearance against the Braves, compiled a 4.30 ERA in five spring training outings with a .185 opponents batting average and a 1.02 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. The rest of the Atlanta offense other than Kemp is hitting .141 through four games, and the Braves as a team are 6-for-29 with runners in scoring position (3-for-9 Friday).

2. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer finished 2-for-4 on Friday and is hitting .321 in 24 career games against Atlanta.

3. Atlanta RHP Chaz Roe gave up a run in one inning of relief, and has surrendered runs in each of his three appearances this season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Braves 4