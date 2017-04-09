Preview: Braves at Pirates

Gregory Polanco is a critical part of the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense, and after starting the season with one hit in 14 at-bats, the left fielder hopes to build on a four-hit performance when the host Pirates attempt to complete a three-game sweep Sunday of the Atlanta Braves. Polanco singled in his first at-bat on Opening Day but went hitless in his next 13 at-bats before collecting a double and three singles Saturday in falling one hit shy of his career high of five hits in 2013.

The Pirates have captured the first two games of the series to even their record and 2-2, and send top starter Gerrit Cole to the mound Sunday against Atlanta’s ace, Julio Teheran. Atlanta played Saturday without left fielder Matt Kemp, who experienced tightness in his right hamstring and left Friday’s game in the sixth inning. The Braves, who have dropped three in a row, committed two errors that led to three unearned runs and continue to struggle with runners on base. Atlanta is 9-for-43 with runners in scoring position through five games, leaving 39 runners on base and grounding into eight double plays.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), Root Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (0-1, 9.00)

Teheran did not get a decision in Atlanta’s loss to the Mets on Opening Day, but he pitched well in scattering four hits while striking out six over as many scoreless innings. The Braves averaged just 3.37 runs in Teheran’s starts last season and could not score push across a run in Monday's 6-0 defeat to New York. Teheran blanked the Pirates over 7 2/3 innings in his only start against them in 2016 and is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in seven games (six starts) against Pittsburgh.

Cole took the loss in Monday’s season opener at Boston, giving up five runs on seven hits in five innings. The 26-year-old battled injuries in 2016, landing on the disabled list twice while making just 21 starts but posted a 3.88 ERA. Cole is 3-0 in four career starts against the Braves, giving up two runs or fewer in each outing while throwing seven innings three times.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have struck out 44 times in 178 at-bats through five games, and are hitting .236 as a team.

2. Pittsburgh’s bullpen pitched four innings Saturday, allowing one run on six hits with no walks.

3. The Pirates are 10-5 in their past 15 home games against Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Pirates 2