Harang helps Braves win fifth straight

PITTSBURGH -- It is rare in these days of pitch counts and relief specialists to see a pitcher work into the ninth inning.

Atlanta right-hander Aaron Harang did that Tuesday night, though, and left fielder Justin Upton hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs as the streaking Braves routed the sliding Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3.

“He navigates through the lineup,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Harang, a 13-year veteran. “He doesn’t give you anything good to hit in the middle of the plate.”

Harang (10-7) helped the Braves win their fifth straight game and send the Pirates to their seventh consecutive loss. He worked 8 1/3 innings before being pulled after Pittsburgh first baseman Ike Davis hit an RBI single on his 114th pitch.

“We were trying to get him a complete game, but you get to the point where you don’t want to put him at risk,” Gonzalez said.

Harang allowed three runs while walking none and striking out four as he won for the first time since July 10 against the Mets at New York. The Braves had lost in each of Harang’s last six starts, though his personal record was 0-1 in that span.

“I was locating, getting ahead early, not deep into counts a lot,” Harang said. “They were being really aggressive and swinging at pitches out of the zone.”

Upton’s homer in the third inning, his 24th of the season, put the Braves ahead 4-0 and ran his hitting streak to 10 games. The left fielder added a two-run single in a five-run fifth that extended the lead to 10-1.

“I‘m still doing the same things I’ve been doing all season,” Upton said. “I‘m just trying to prepare myself and help any way I can.”

The loss spoiled the return of Pirates center fielder and 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-4. He was activated from the disabled list before the game after being out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left ribcage.

“I feel good and that’s a big thing,” McCutchen said. “It was good to be in the swing of things again. It’ll all come around sooner rather than later and I’ll be back to my old self. I‘m confident of that.”

Upton was one of five Braves with two hits along with right fielder Jason Heyward, first baseman Freddie Freeman, catcher Evan Gattis and center fielder B.J. Upton.

Heyward also drove in three runs. Gattis hit his 19th homer, a solo shot off rookie reliever Brandon Cumpton in the ninth inning.

Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano (3-10) was tagged for nine runs (seven earned) and seven hits in four-plus innings. He had three walks and four strikeouts.

“It was one of those nights where everything I threw was going to get hit hard,” Liriano said.

Pirates right fielder Travis Snider extended his hitting streak to 10 games as he had two hits, as did catcher Russell Martin and left fielder Starling Marte.

Harang helped his own cause by driving in the game’s first run with a first-inning single.

After Justin Upton homered, the Braves increased their lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning when B.J. Upton led off with a double and scored on Heyward’s single.

The Pirates got a run in the bottom of the fourth as Snider hit a leadoff double and scored on second baseman Neil Walker’s ground out.

The Braves turned the game into a rout with a five-run fifth in which they sent 10 men to the plate, chased Liriano and upped their lead to 10-1 as they remained six games behind the Washington Nationals in the NL East.

The Pirates dropped seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

NOTES: Pirates INF/OF Michael Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for CF Andrew McCutchen, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list after being out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left ribcage. ... Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer returned to the lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty in the previous four games because of a strained right forearm. ... Braves RHP Shae Simmons, who has been on the DL since July 27 with a strained right shoulder, will make a third rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett then be evaluated. ... Atlanta LHP Alex Wood (9-9, 3.07 ERA) will start Wednesday night against Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole (7-4, 3.78 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series.