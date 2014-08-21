Pirates walk-off against Braves to end 7-game skid

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates hadn’t led in a game since they blew a late edge in an extra-inning loss to Washington on Sunday. They also hadn’t won a game since August 12.

But that wasn’t on their minds before Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

“We felt we were going to win going in,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We felt that way for the last eight days. This is kind of what we expected.”

Expectations were rewarded in Pittsburgh when first baseman Gaby Sanchez capped a late-inning comeback with a sacrifice fly to left that scored the game-winning run in the ninth as Pittsburgh ended its seven-game losing streak by beating Atlanta 3-2 at PNC Park.

Atlanta left-hander Alex Wood pitched into the eighth but could not record an out as he walked Sanchez then allowed a double by right fielder Travis Snider to lead off the inning.

Right-hander Jordan Walden was called out of the bullpen and allowed each of his inherited runners to score on a RBI groundout by catcher Chris Stewart and a wild pitch that scored Snider from third.

“It’s one of those things where you can’t put your set-up guy in that position,” Wood said. “A 2-0 game, you can’t walk the leadoff guy and then get 0-2 to the only lefty in their lineup and hang a breaking ball.”

In the ninth, Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer singled to lead off before Braves left fielder Justin Upton dropped a fly ball off the bat of Starling Marte with one out that put men on second and third with one out.

“We make that play 99 1/2 out of 100 times,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Marte’s fly ball dropped in between Justin and his brother, B.J., playing center.

“We both got there at the same time,” Justin Upton said. “I took the lead and tried to go get it, and it just tipped off the end of my glove.”

Sanchez followed with the walk-off sacrifice fly on the first pitch he saw.

“In that situation I‘m just looking to get a pitch to just do what I did -- stay up the middle,” Sanchez said. “They’re pinching the corners so something I can just stay inside and hit up the middle, something in the air.”

David Carpenter (4-4) took the loss after allowing the unearned run in the ninth while Mark Melancon (2-3) earned a win as he worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

Not only did the win end Pittsburgh’s losing streak, but it snapped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

Third baseman Chris Johnson drove in Atlanta’s second run in the sixth with a bases-loaded single that scored right fielder Jason Heyward.

Heyward finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings after he spent over a month on the disabled list with a right lat strain. He allowed two runs, five hits, four walks and struck out six.

“The location certainly got better as the game went on,” Cole said. “We were just able to put our foot down when we needed to, and to come back and grab a couple runs at the end was big.”

Snider extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his single in the fifth. He finished 2-for-3.

Wood allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in seven-plus innings, but wasn’t satisfied with his outing.

“There’s not really much positive about it,” Wood said. “One minute, you’re carving them up, going along nice, and then all of a sudden you get back out there for the eighth and you walk a guy and hang a breaking ball and it’s a whole new ballgame.”

Cole walked the first man he faced, Heyward, who scored after back-to-back one-out singles by first baseman Freddie Freeman and Justin Upton for a 1-0 Atlanta lead.

Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison led off the home first with a double to left on the first pitch from Wood, but he was picked off second base after a replay-review overturned a safe call on Wood’s pick-off attempt.

The Pirates did little against Wood after Harrison’s double. Through the next four innings, singles by Sanchez and Snider were all the offense mustered.

After giving up a leadoff double to catcher Evan Gattis in the second, Cole retired the next 12 batters he faced.

NOTES: Pittsburgh activated RHP Gerrit Cole (lat) from the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game. He had been on the DL since July 6 and started Wednesday. ... Pirates 2B Neil Walker and C Russell Martin were held out of the lineup for scheduled days off. ... Braves SS Andrelton Simmons (hip) started for the Braves after he was removed from Tuesday’s game.