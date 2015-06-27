Mercer delivers 10th-inning double to lift Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates entered their second consecutive extra-inning game Friday, looking for a different result than their loss in 13 innings to Cincinnati on Thursday.

Friday’s contest didn’t get that far.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer doubled to right field with two men on and one out in the 10th inning to push Pittsburgh to a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Atlanta Braves.

It was an elated moment for the Pirates shortstop, who hit below the Mendoza line through April and May, and is still hitting only .225 this season.

“The last couple weeks I’ve been hitting the ball so hard, seeing it so well,” Mercer said. “I‘m in a good place and I know eventually it’s going to work out for me.”

The Pirates played their 10th extra-inning game of the season. They are now 3-7 in such games.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen led off the 10th with a double to left field off Atlanta reliever Jason Grilli (2-3), and left fielder Starling Marte was intentionally walked. After first baseman Pedro Alvarez struck out, Mercer delivered his game-winning hit.

“McCutchen knows my style,” Grilli said. “I‘m trying to get ahead, (and) he’s aggressive. Leadoff guy gets on. Sometimes you can create a situation when a leadoff guy gets on.”

Manager Fredi Gonzalez said the Braves walked Marte to face first baseman Pedro Alvarez, who Grilli struck out. He thought they also had a chance of getting Mercer to put a ball on the ground for a potential inning-ending double play.

“We were up against it there,” Gonzalez said. “Leadoff double to McCutchen -- you’ve gotta pick your poison. We thought we had a better chance at Alvarez tonight.”

Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th to pick up his first win of the season.

Pittsburgh left-hander Francisco Liriano was charged for two runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked three out and struck out three.

“Frankie gave us the length we needed, and Melancon continues to get things done,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Very, very good volume of work done off the mound for us tonight.”

Atlanta scored first in the second inning as Liriano encountered command issues.

First baseman Chris Johnson singled and advanced to third on Juan Uribe’s base hit with no outs. Liriano walked left fielder Jonny Gomes to load the bases and then walked catcher Ryan Lavarnway to force in a run with one out.

Atlanta starting pitcher Williams Perez popped out, and second baseman Jace Peterson struck out to leave the bases loaded in the inning.

Liriano allowed runners to reach base in each of his first four innings but induced three double play balls to avoid damage.

Perez did not make it out of the fifth after he was hit on the left ankle with a line drive off third baseman Josh Harrison’s bat. Perez briefly lay face down in front of the mound but returned to his feet.

After walking second baseman Neil Walker on four pitches, Perez was called for a balk, then hit McCutchen and was replaced by left-hander Luis Avilan. Marte reached base on an infield single and Alvarez hit a two-run single to center for a 2-1 Pittsburgh lead.

“It did affect me after I got hit,” Perez said. “I was a little scared, a little timid to get on that foot, and that caused me to be a little more erratic.”

Perez was charged with two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two, but said he wasn’t frustrated his solid start was cut short.

“Things like this happen,” Perez said. “It’s part of the game. I dodged a bullet and I‘m hoping to be out there soon.”

Uribe tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run to pull the Braves even at 2-2.

NOTES: Pittsburgh RHP Rob Scahill (forearm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list and RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Atlanta RHP Brandon Cunniff (groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list and RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte returned the starting lineup after he received a day off Thursday.