EditorsNote: Adds McCutchen’s injury status

McCutchen hit by pitch, but Pirates press on in 8-4 win

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen is no stranger to being hit by pitches.

Opponents often try to work the inside part of the plate against one of the game’s best hitters. Sometimes pitches get away and McCutchen absorbs the blow.

It happened again Saturday and this time McCutchen was forced out of the game. Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran lost control of a two-seam fastball that hit the Pittsburgh center fielder in the back of the left elbow in the first inning.

With the team’s leader departed, manager Clint Hurdle noticed the Pirates were more prepared to hit and they scored five runs in the opening inning of an 8-4 victory over the Braves.

“I think it was a real nice push for our guys to answer in that fashion,” Hurdle said.

McCutchen’s status will be re-evaluated after X-rays on the elbow came back negative. The 2013 National League MVP has been hit eight times by pitches this year.

The Pirates sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs against Teheran in the first.

Second baseman Neil Walker singled before McCutchen was hit by the pitch.

“I was trying to get in there and I know you can make a mistake with a hitter like that,” Teheran said. “I didn’t know that my two-seamer was moving that much so it was the first one I threw in the game. I feel bad that I hit him.”

Left fielder Starling Marte singled to score Walker and the Pirates added two more runs on first baseman Pedro Alvarez’s double.

Catcher Francisco Cervelli followed with a single to right-center field to score Alvarez. After right fielder Gregory Polanco walked, Cervelli came home on shortstop Jordy Mercer’s single for a 5-0 lead.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez thought hitting McCutchen might have rattled Teheran and contributed to the Pirates’ big first inning.

“We’ve got to minimize those innings that are big innings,” Gonzalez said. “With Julio, that seems to be the thing that gets him every time.”

Teheran (5-4) settled down after the first and completed six innings, giving up six runs, nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

“It was a tough first inning,” Teheran said. “When you give up five runs in the first inning, all you can do it just try to stay in the game and that’s what I was trying to do.”

Pirates right-hander Charlie Morton (6-1) gave up four runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings. He walked none and struck out six. Atlanta chased Morton before he got an out in the seventh.

First baseman Joey Terdoslavich and shortstop Andrelton Simmons led off with singles and Morton hit pinch-hitter Eury Perez to load the bases. Second baseman Jace Peterson hit a three-run double to right and pulled the Braves to 6-4.

“I felt like I threw the ball well until I got out there for the seventh,” Morton said.

Pittsburgh got two back in the bottom of the seventh. Marte led off with a single and scored on a double by Cervelli. Mercer extended the Pirates’ lead to 8-4 with a single to score Cervelli.

The Braves scored in the third after center fielder Cameron Maybin doubled to shallow right field with one out and advanced on right fielder Josh Harrison’s throwing error before right fielder Nick Markakis’ RBI single cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-1.

Marte and Alvarez led off the Pirates’ fifth with singles and Marte took third on a flyout. Atlanta had Alvarez picked off with two out, but he stayed in a rundown long enough for Marte to score from third as the throw home bounced in front of the plate.

The start of the game was delayed 15 minutes because of rain, and weather again suspended play for 31 minutes in the fifth inning.

Pittsburgh is now 11-0 against National League East teams at home this season.

NOTES: Atlanta RHP Williams Perez was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a left foot contusion. RHP Jake Brigham was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Braves CF Cameron Maybin returned to the starting lineup after he received a day off Friday. ... Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli started Saturday. He did not play Friday after catching 13 innings in Thursday’s loss to Cincinnati.