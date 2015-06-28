Braves’ Wood shuts down Pirates in win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates stacked their lineup with right-handed hitters, but that didn’t stop left-hander Alex Wood’s dominance Sunday.

He commanded his sinker and breaking ball precisely and pitched 7 1/3 innings of shutout baseball.

Behind the left-hander, the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep with a 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday. Manager Fredi Gonzalez called his start’s outing tremendous.

“He attacked the strike zone today and was committed to every pitch,” Gonzalez said. “He did a great job, primarily a right-handed hitting lineup and his changeup was good.”

Wood (5-5) scattered five hits and allowed only one runner to advance past second base. He walked none and struck out eight.

“It was one of those things where when you get all three (pitches) going those usually turn into pretty fun days,” Wood said. “We needed a win today and everybody came to play and definitely it feels good to get out of Pittsburgh with a W.”

Pittsburgh lost for the first time at home against a team from the National League East this season. The Pirates are now 11-1 in such games.

Wood was removed after he allowed a double to second baseman Neil Walker with one out. Right-hander Jim Johnson entered and stranded Walker to keep Wood’s line intact.

“I think we took him as far as we could take him in the eighth inning there and (Johnson) came in and did a nice job shutting the door there,” Gonzalez said. “It’s never easy to win a big league ballgame, had a two-run lead, and we did.”

Pittsburgh left-hander Jeff Locke allowed one run and five hits in five innings. Locke (4-4) walked three and struck out five.

“A lot of pitches,” Locke said. “A lot of long at-bats but we were able to get them to put the ball on the ground when we needed them to and I was able to get a strikeout pitch going. It seemed we got away with a lot.”

Locke threw 94 pitches in just five innings as the Braves elevated his pitch count in the early innings.

“You never know how it’s going to go,” Locke said. “Today I felt I could have attacked a little more and eat another inning or two.”

Right-hander Jason Grilli gave up a run in the ninth but still earned his 21st save.

The Pirates scored their first run of the game when Grilli walked catcher Francisco Cervelli with two outs and shortstop Jordy Mercer flew to left field. Left fielder Eury Perez and center fielder Cameron Maybin collided and the ball dropped for a RBI double.

Second baseman Jace Peterson extended Atlanta’s lead to 2-0 with a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning. It was his third home run of the season.

Pittsburgh failed to score in the seventh after center fielder Andrew McCutchen and left fielder Starling Marte led off with singles. They moved to second and third on Cervelli’s bunt.

Mercer struck out looking and first baseman Sean Rodriguez popped out to end the inning.

Hurdle said Cervelli bunted on his own and the play was not called from the dugout.

“I trust my guys when they go out and play,” Hurdle said. “He thought he was going to make a baseball play and give the guy behind him an opportunity.”

The seventh was the only inning the Pirates mounted a true threat to Wood, and his response to the situation kept the Braves firmly in the lead.

“He rose up there,” Gonzalez said. “To get out of that inning with no runs was a big inning for us.”

Atlanta scored first in the fifth with two outs. Center fielder Cameron Maybin singled to left field and advanced to second on a passed ball.

Maybin scored on right fielder Nick Markakis’ single for a 1-0 Braves lead.

NOTES: Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen started Sunday after he was removed from Saturday’s game when he was hit by a pitch on the elbow. ... Pittsburgh RF Jose Tabata and RHP Chris Volstad were designated for assignment while OF Gorkys Hernandez and INF Steve Lombardozzi were recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Atlanta recalled RHP Ryan Kelly from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned RHP Sugar Ray Marimon to the minors.