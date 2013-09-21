1B Freddie Freeman clubbed his 22nd homer of the season on Scott Baker’s 1-0 pitch in the third inning, driving home Jason Heyward and Justin Upton in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs.. That gave him 103 RBIs for the year, the first time a Braves batter has 100-plus RBIs since 2007 when Jeff Francoeur (105) and Chipper Jones (102) did it.

3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs. He moved into a temporary tie with Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer for the National League’s top batting average (.331). Johnson leads the Braves with 49 multihit games.

LHP Paul Maholm had a no-decision in his 25th start of the season, working 5 1/3 innings while giving up four runs on eight hits, including two home runs in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs. “I made a couple of bad pitches for the home runs and it seemed later in the game the pitches weren’t the same,” he said. “I don’t know if that was a factor of not pitching for 12 days, but my arm felt good. ... I made it through, no issues.” The start was his first at Wrigley Field since July 29, 2012, as a member of the Cubs.

CF Jason Heyward was activated from the disabled list on Friday and was slotted in the lead-off spot in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs. Heyward suffered two fractures in his jaw after being hit by a pitch Aug. 21 at the Mets. He missed 26 games and the Braves went 13-12 in that span. Heyward was hitting .299 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs through his last 44 games when he was injured.

RHP Kris Medlen (14-12, 3.32 ERA) makes his first start of the season against the Cubs. He has a 1-0 all-time record in five appearances against Chicago, beating the Cubs in relief in a 3-1 decision on May 8, 2012.