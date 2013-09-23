LHP Mike Minor (13-7, 3.19 ERA) makes his first start against the Brewers on Monday. He’s 1-1 all-time with a 2.60 ERA in three career games. His last career win against Milwaukee was April 14, 2012, a 2-1 decision in Atlanta.

1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-5 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs on Sunday. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games, going 26-for-71 (.366) with three, three-hit games in that span.

RHP Julio Teheran tossed six innings of one-run, four-hit ball while striking out seven Cubs on Sunday. He is 6-3 with a 2.49 ERA with 73 strikeouts in his last 11 starts dating back to July 22 and has never had back-to-back losses in the majors in 32 starts over 35 games. “Teheran was terrific and we were able to add on some runs and it was a good win. A lot of good things happened,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

SS Andrelton Simmons was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs on Sunday, recording his second career multi-homer game and second of the season. Fifteen of his last 20 hits have gone for extra bases, including seven doubles, two triples and six home runs.

3B Chris Johnson came into Sunday atop the National League batting race with a .332 average and was second overall in the big leagues. He went 0-for-4 and his average dipped to .329.

C Brian McCann was 2-for-4 with a run scored. He extended his hitting streak to four games with a first-inning single. It was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 2 against the Mets.

RF Justin Upton went 2-for-5 and has hit safely in eight of nine contests, including four multi-hit affairs.