LHP Mike Minor (13-8) has not won a game since Aug. 25. He failed in his fifth attempt to win his 14th game on Monday. He allowed three runs and eight hits, two of them homers, over seven innings, striking out six. “I had decent stuff,” Minor said. “I felt pretty good out there. ... I couldn’t keep the ball in the park.”

SS Andrelton Simmons picked up his team-leading sixth triple in the second inning. He is the first Atlanta shortstop to hit six triples since Rafael Furcal had 11 in 2005. It was his third trip of the month.

RHP Freddy Garcia (1-2, 1.31) has pitched well for the Braves since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Signed as insurance and to eat innings, Garcia has put himself in the discussion to be a potential Game 4 starter for the playoffs. He’s started two games for the Braves and has allowed two runs in 13 innings. Garcia is coming off seven-inning stint against the Nationals that saw him allow only one run and leave the game trailing 1-0.

3B Chris Johnson went 0-for-4 on Monday and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. He struck out twice and left three runners on base. Johnson’s batting average fell to .327.