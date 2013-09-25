SS Andrelton Simmons had his third walk-off hit of the season, singling in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He also had game-ending hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 4 and the Colorado Rockies on July 29.

RHP David Hale, who struck out nine over five innings in his major-league debut against San Diego on Sept. 13, will start for the Braves on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Potentially lining up for the playoffs, RHP Kris Medlen will start on Friday, followed by LHP Mike Minor and RHP Julio Teheran to close the season.

RHP Freddy Garcia, bidding for a spot in the postseason rotation, turned in his third straight strong start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing six hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking one. Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in late August, the veteran has a 1.63 ERA in six games with the Braves, including three relief appearances.

3B Chris Johnson (.327) trails Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer (.335) in the NL batting title race, but he is not concerned about it. “I‘m just glad to be where I‘m at this late in the season,” Johnson said. “Actually my teammates are thinking about it more than I am. They’re rooting for me more than I‘m rooting for myself.”

C Brian McCann returned to the lineup on Tuesday after the birth of daughter Colbie on Monday. He and wife Ashley also have a son, Colt. McCann was 0-for-3 with a walk against the Milwaukee Brewers.

LHP Paul Maholm, who has struggled against the Milwaukee Brewers, will start the finale of the three-game series Wednesday night in Atlanta. He defeated the Brewers on June 23 in Milwaukee despite giving up four runs in five innings and is 4-11 with a 5.19 ERA lifetime. Maholm (10-10, 4.44) returned after missing a start because of a tender elbow and showed rustiness Friday while allowing eight hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Cubs in Chicago.