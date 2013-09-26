1B Freddie Freeman was ejected Wednesday for his role in a benches-clearing melee following a first-inning homer by the Brewers’ Carlos Gomez. Freeman came in batting .373 with six homers and 18 RBIs in his previous 20 games. He leads the Braves with 106 RBIs, and has a .315 average and 23 homers.

RHP David Hale, who struck out nine over five innings in his major league debut against San Diego on Sept. 13, will start for the Braves on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The native of Marietta, Ga., allowed four hits and a walk against the Padres, his strikeout total the most ever for the first game by a Braves pitcher. Hale, who turns 26 on Friday, was 6-9 with a 3.22 ERA in 22 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

3B Chris Johnson was 0-for-3 on Wednesday against the Brewers and is hitless in his past 13 at-bats, dropping his average to .325. That puts him well behind Colorado’s red-hot Michael Cuddyer in the National League batting race after leading going into the final week.

LHP Paul Maholm fell to 4-12 in his career against the Brewers, giving up three runs on eight hits over seven innings Wednesday. He struck out seven and walked none, finishing with a 10-11 record and 4.41 ERA. Carlos Gomez’s first-inning homer touched off a benches-clearing melee. Maholm had hit Gomez with a pitch during a game at Milwaukee in June.

OF Jason Heyward, coming back from a broken jaw suffered when he was hit in the face by a pitch Aug. 21, was out of the starting lineup Wednesday after starting in four of his first five games back. He had just two hits in 15 at-bats since his return, with one walk and four strikeouts. Heyward has had no issues with his jaw, making a diving catch in center field on Monday.