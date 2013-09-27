RHP Brandon Beachy, who underwent Tommy John reconstruction 15 months ago, had arthroscopic surgery on the elbow Thursday to clear debris after having issues with tendinitis. He is expected to be ready for spring training next year. Beachy was 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts before his elbow bothered him again during an outing against the Mets in New York on Aug. 20.

RHP David Hale recorded his first major league victory Thursday against the Phillies, allowing one run and seven hits over six innings while walking none and striking out five. He fanned nine over five scoreless innings in his debut against San Diego on Sept. 13, setting a record for strikeouts by a Braves pitcher in his first game. Hale, who turns 26 on Friday, was 6-9 with a 3.22 ERA in 22 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

3B Chris Johnson snapped a 0-for-13 streak, but was 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Thursday against the Phillies as his average dropped to .323. That puts him well behind Colorado’s red-hot Michael Cuddyer in the National League batting race after leading going into the final week. Cuddyer is hitting .335.

OF Reed Johnson, who denies he threw a punch, will appeal his one-game suspension and fine for his part in Wednesday’s melee with the Milwaukee Brewers. He wasn’t kicked out of the game. Milwaukee OF Carlos Gomez, whose actions after a first-inning homer touched off the situation, was also suspended for one game and fined. Johnson, the Braves’ top pinch hitter, has just five at-bats since spending six weeks on the disabled list with Achilles issues.

C Brian McCann left in the second inning Thursday with a strained right adductor muscle in his groin area and was listed as day to day. He struck out in his only at-bat against the Phillies. McCann was fined for his role in Wednesday’s melee with Milwaukee, he was but not suspended. He confronted Brewers CF Carlos Gomez after his wild trip around the bases following a first-inning home run.

OF Jason Heyward, coming back from a broken jaw suffered when he was hit in the face by a pitch Aug. 21, had a leadoff homer on the first pitch and was 5-for-5 with three doubles in the Braves’ victory over the Phillies on Thursday. He had been 2-for-15 since his return last Friday against the Chicago Cubs. The five hits and four extra-base hits were career highs.

RHP Kris Medlen faces the Phillies for the fifth time this season on Friday night in his final tune-up for the playoffs. He is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA against Philadelphia this year and 3-2 with a 5.17 ERA lifetime. Medlen, who is 14-12 with a 3.24 ERA this season, has eight straight quality starts and has bounced back from a 1-6 start.