RHP Jordan Walden, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 17 because of shoulder issues, is in danger of not being a part of the Braves bullpen for the postseason. “He’s got to prove to us he’s healthy,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez, who hopes that Walden can get into a game either Saturday or Sunday. Walden, who is 4-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 49 games, missed three weeks with groin issues and had a 16.87 ERA in three appearances after his return.

LHP Mike Minor tries to get back on track as he faces the Phillies on Saturday night in his final tune-up for the playoffs. He has lost his past three decisions and given up two homers in three of last five games. Minor is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA, but just 4-4 and has a 3.52 ERA since the All-Star break. He is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA lifetime against the Phillies and 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA this season.

RHP Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his 50th save in the Braves’ 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Friday night. He is just the 11th player in major league history to reach the milestone. John Smoltz has the Braves saves record with 55 in 2002.

3B Chris Johnson homered on a 0-2 pitch from Cliff Lee leading off the eighth inning to break up a pitching duel and the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Friday night. It was Johnson’s 12th homer of the season and fourth against the Phillies. Johnson was 1-for-3 and is batting .324.

C Brian McCann won’t catch again in the regular season, but the Braves are optimistic he will be ready to go for the playoffs. “By getting him out early, I think we dodged a bullet,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said Friday. McCann felt a twinge in the groin area warming up starting pitcher David Hale on Thursday night and left the game against Philadelphia in the second inning with a right adductor strain. “I was hoping it would get better and it didn‘t,” said McCann, who spent Friday getting treatment. “I’ve never had a groin problem at any time in my life.”

RHP Kris Medlen, who improved to 15-12 while lowering his ERA to 3.11, allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings for his fifth straight victory as the Braves defeated the Phillies 1-0 on Friday. He walked two and didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning. Medlen, who started the season 1-6, finished the regular season with nine straight quality starts and is in line to start the playoff opener for the Braves.