LHP Mike Minor (13-9) recovered from a shaky start, which saw him allow two runs in the first inning on Saturday. Those were the only two runs he allowed in six innings, which saw him strike out six. He failed to win a game in September, going 0-3 in five starts. Minor has lost four straight decisions. He finished with 204 2/3 innings and became the team’s first player to top 200 innings since Tim Hudson in 2011.

RHP Julio Teheran (13-8, 3.09) can become the team’s winningest rookie pitcher of the 2000s with a win on Sunday. He’s currently tied with Jair Jurrjens, who went 13-10 in 2008 and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. Teheran, the likely No. 3 pitcher for the Braves in the playoffs, is 0-1 against the Phillies this season. He allowed four runs in six innings of his only start. Teheran is 0-2 in three career starts against Philadelphia.

RF Justin Upton went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, three RBI and a stolen base. Upton has 27 homers, tied for fourth best in the National League, this year. The four hits tied a season high.

C Brian McCann has responded well to treatment for his minor groin strain. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said McCann may play enough on Sunday to get a couple of at-bats. “He’s responded to treatment. He’s a lot better,” Gonzalez said.

C Brian McCann has responded well to treatment for his minor groin strain. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said McCann may play enough on Sunday to get a couple of at-bats. “He’s responded to treatment. He’s a lot better,” Gonzalez said.

CF Jason Heyward singled in the first inning and has now reached base in 38 of his last 45 games. Heyward is 7-for-19 on the homestand. Heyward is 38-for-114 since moving to the leadoff spot.