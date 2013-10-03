2B Tyler Pastornicky and RHP Brandon Beachy were activated from the 15-day disabled list, but neither will play in the postseason. Beachy underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery Sept. 26 to clear debris. Pastornicky had season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

LHP Scott Downs was omitted from the Braves’ roster for the NL Division Series. Downs came to the Braves from the Angels in July, and he went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 25 appearances (14 innings) for Atlanta.

LHP Paul Maholm was omitted from the Braves’ roster for the NL Division Series. Maholm made 26 starts during the regular season, going 10-11 with a 4.41 ERA. With Maholm not on the roster, manager Fredi Gonzalez will use 36-year-old RHP Freddy Garcia as a fourth starter, if necessary.

2B Dan Uggla is not included on the Braves’ 25-man roster for the NL Division Series that the team released Wednesday. Uggla, the Braves’ highest-paid player at $13 million, struggled this season, batting .179 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs. Since returning from August eye surgery, Uggla was hitting .133 and had struck out 25 times. Elliot Johnson is expected to take the 33-year-old Uggla’s place at second base in the opening playoff series.