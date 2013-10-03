FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 4, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Tyler Pastornicky and RHP Brandon Beachy were activated from the 15-day disabled list, but neither will play in the postseason. Beachy underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery Sept. 26 to clear debris. Pastornicky had season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

RHP Brandon Beachy and 2B Tyler Pastornicky were activated from the 15-day disabled list, but neither will play in the postseason. Beachy underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery Sept. 26 to clear debris. Pastornicky had season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

LHP Scott Downs was omitted from the Braves’ roster for the NL Division Series. Downs came to the Braves from the Angels in July, and he went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 25 appearances (14 innings) for Atlanta.

LHP Paul Maholm was omitted from the Braves’ roster for the NL Division Series. Maholm made 26 starts during the regular season, going 10-11 with a 4.41 ERA. With Maholm not on the roster, manager Fredi Gonzalez will use 36-year-old RHP Freddy Garcia as a fourth starter, if necessary.

2B Dan Uggla is not included on the Braves’ 25-man roster for the NL Division Series that the team released Wednesday. Uggla, the Braves’ highest-paid player at $13 million, struggled this season, batting .179 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs. Since returning from August eye surgery, Uggla was hitting .133 and had struck out 25 times. Elliot Johnson is expected to take the 33-year-old Uggla’s place at second base in the opening playoff series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.