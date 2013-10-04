LHP Mike Minor, making his first postseason start, tries to get back on track against the Dodgers on Friday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series after going 0-4 in September. That dropped his record to 13-9, and his 3.94 ERA for the month gave him a 3.21 mark for the regular season. The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and the Phillies’ Cliff Lee are the only lefties, though, who have better ERAs since the 2012 All-Star break than Minor’s 2.90. Minor was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this year and is 1-1 with a 2.32 ERA against them lifetime.

C Brian McCann was in the starting lineup for the National League Division Series opener against the Dodgers despite sitting out the final three games of the regular season with a right adductor strain. He said he felt fine after six days of treatment and rest, but he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout against the Dodgers.

2B Elliot Johnson, starting in place of Dan Uggla, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday in the opener of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers. Uggla hit 22 homers in the regular season but struggled mightily the final two months of the regular season, prompting the Braves to leave him off the NLDS roster. Johnson joined the Braves in August after his release by Kansas City.

OF Justin Upton was 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday in the opener of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, and he is now 3-for-33 lifetime against Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw. He is the only Braves player who faced Kershaw with any kind of regularity because of this time in the National League West with the Diamondbacks.

RHP Kris Medlen, who went 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last six regular-season starts and was National League Pitcher of the Month for September, gave up nine hits and five runs in four-plus innings against the Dodgers on Thursday in the NL Division Series opener. He had faced the Dodgers twice in the regular season and did not give up an earned run in 13 2/3 innings. Medlen last allowed more than three runs in a game in late July, posting a 9-1 record and 2.04 ERA in his final 11 regular-season starts.