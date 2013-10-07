RHP Julio Teheran gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk in 2 2/3 innings in his Game 3 start Sunday against the Dodgers. Teheran lost only one time in his previous five starts, going back to Aug. 24. “He just left some balls out over the plate and made some mistakes,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And with this (Dodgers) club, if you do that, you’re going to look down at a gas tank with a lighted match.”

LF Evan Gattis is a liability on defense but a key part of the Braves’ offense, which is why manager Fredi Gonzalez started Gattis ahead of B.J. Upton and Jordan Schafer in the first three games of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers. Gattis reached base in four of eight plate appearances in the first two games of the series, then had three hits in Game 3. “I think with Gattis, you know he’s going to get four at-bats,” Gonzalez said. “You don’t know if he’s going to get the ball hit to him in the first seven innings (before a late-inning defensive switch). So that’s the theory that we go with him in the outfield.”

RHP Freddy Garcia will take start Game 4 on Monday night against the Dodgers with 50,000-plus fans in the seats and millions watching on national television. Just six weeks ago, his surroundings were much different. Garcia was in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Aug. 26, pitching for the Gwinnett Braves, Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate, and things didn’t go all that well. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits and five walks in a 13-1 loss. He joined the big league club soon after and pitched well down the stretch, going 1-2 with a 1.65 ERA in six appearances, including three starts. Garcia is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers, including a shutout against them in 2001 while pitching for Seattle.

C Brian McCann went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and left five runners on base in Sunday’s Game 3 loss to the Dodgers in the NL Division Series. He is 0-for-9 with two walks in the series, which comes as no surprise. McCann hit .059 (1-for-17) with no runs and no RBIs against Dodgers pitching in the 2013 regular season.

RHP Kris Medlen was selected the National League pitcher of the month for September after going 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA in five starts. Medlen also won the pitcher of the month award in August 2012 and September 2012. Medlen, who took the loss in Game 1 of the series against the Dodgers, would start Game 5 of the series if it gets that far.