LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

RHP Cory Gearrin could be the third Braves pitcher to have Tommy John surgery this spring. Gearrin, 27, left his last spring outing with right elbow discomfort, and he is scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews during the week of March 31-April 6, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24. RHPs Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy are out for the season because they need Tommy John surgery.