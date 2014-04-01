C Evan Gattis went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday in the Braves’ 2-0 loss at Milwaukee. Manager Fredi Gonzalez planned to bat Gattis in the cleanup spot this season, but after Gattis hit .204 (10-for-49) in spring training, he started his second major league season from the No. 7 spot.

LHP Alex Wood makes his first start of the season Tuesday when the Braves meet the Brewers for the second game of a three-game, season-opening set at Miller Park. Wood appeared in 31 games and started 11 last season for Atlanta but burst onto the scene in August when he posted a 0.90 ERA in five starts. Wood appeared in three games against the Brewers last season and did not allow a run in 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Gus Schlosser made his major league debut Monday in the Braves’ 2-0 loss at Milwaukee. Schlosser took over for fellow rookie Ian Thomas in the seventh and ended the inning by getting PH Rickie Weeks to ground into a double play.

LHP Ian Thomas made his major league debut, getting 1B Lyle Overbay to ground out back to the mound to lead off the seventh inning Monday in the Braves’ 2-0 loss at Milwaukee. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett following with a single to right before Thomas gave way to another rookie, RHP Gus Schlosser.

LHP Luis Perez, released by the Blue Jays on March 20, signed a minor league deal with the Braves on Opening Day. Perez had a 5-6 record with a 4.50 ERA in 78 appearances with Toronto since 2011.