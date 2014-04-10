RHP Pedro Beato was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday to make room on the active roster for RHP Ervin Santana, who started against the New York Mets in his Braves debut. Beato, claimed off waivers from Cincinnati, made his first appearance for the Braves on Tuesday against the Mets and allowed one hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

LHP Luis Avilan had no lingering issues after having to leave with a left hamstring cramp after facing two batters in the seventh inning against the Mets on Tuesday. The reliever also had problems last season with hamstring cramping, which was attributed to not being properly hydrated.

RHP David Hale, who faces the New York Mets in Thursday, didn’t get a decision in his first start at Washington, but picked right up from last September with five scoreless innings against the Nationals. He is 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA in three career starts and has 18 strikeouts to three walks in 16 innings. It will be Hale’s first game against the Mets.

RHP Ervin Santana, signed midway in spring training, couldn’t have been better in his Braves debut Wednesday against the New York Mets. He allowed just three hits over eight scoreless innings and struck out six while walking none. Santana threw his first 20 pitches for strikes and had just 23 of his 88 total pitches called balls.

RF Jason Heyward broke out of an 0-for-22 slump with a leadoff homer and two singles against the New York Mets on Wednesday, driving in two runs. The three hits matched his previous total and he also made a diving catch on the warning track in right-center field to rob Mets 3B David Wright of a likely RBI double.