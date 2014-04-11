LHP Mike Minor, who could rejoin the Braves rotation as early as April 23, will be looking for better results when he makes his third minor league rehab start Sunday, facing Durham for Triple-A Gwinnett. He could not get out of his third inning before reaching his pitch count for the Gwinnett on Tuesday at Norfolk. Minor will be allowed to go up to about 80 pitches this time and may need just one additional rehab game after missing most of spring training with shoulder tendonitis.

RHP Julio Teheran will face the Nationals again in the series opener Friday night after winning 6-2 at Washington last Saturday to even his season record. Despite not having a good feel for his slider, he allowed just three hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out six and walking four. Teheran has a 2.32 ERA in five starts against the Nationals and has won his past three outings.

SS Andrelton Simmons was a scratch from the Braves lineup because of a jammed right wrist suffered Wednesday. He had two hits in the game and also threw out Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud from a nearly prone position after a diving stop. Simmons’ return is listed as day to day.

RHP David Hale had a 0.56 ERA in his first career starts dating to last September, but he was not sharp Thursday against the Mets. He gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings while allowing five hits and five walks. Hale’s line would have been even worse if RHP Anthony Varvaro had not gotten out of the bases-loaded jam he inherited if the fifth. “I had to battle the whole time,” Hale said.

LF Justin Upton, who hit 12 home runs last April, connected for the first two times this year Thursday against the New York Mets and also had a single. Upton went the opposite way with a 0-2 fastball from RHP Jenrry Mejia for a leadoff homer to right field in the second inning, then pulled a 1-1 changeup far into the seats in left with a man on in the third. The second homer was estimated to have traveled 477 feet.