SS Andrelton Simmons is expected to be back in the lineup for Saturday’s game. He sprained his wrist in an odd play at home plate on April 9 and missed two games. Simmons has hit in five straight games and has hit safely in 6 of 8 games this season. Simmons did receive his 2013 Gold Glove in a pregame ceremony Friday.

LHP Alex Wood (1-1, 1.93) hopes for more run support in his second start of the season against the Nationals. He gave up only two runs in his first start against Washington on April 8, a 2-1 loss. That was Wood’s first career start against Washington.

3B Chris Johnson doubled over the head of Washington LF Bryce Harper and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. Johnson had three hits one night after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and pushed his average back to .275.

LF Justin Upton is 8-for-15 on the current homestand, with three home runs in the last two games. Upton was 3-for-3 on Friday with two runs scored, a walk and three RBIs, giving him five.

SS Ramiro Pena hit his third career home run in 11 games against the Nationals. Pena deposited a Tanner Roark pitch deep in the right-field stands for his first homer of the year. It was his first home run since July 2, 2013, against the Nationals.