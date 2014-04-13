C Evan Gattis tied his career best with three hits on Saturday. The 3-for-4 effort lifted his batting average from .208 to 286. He is 6-for-16 during the homestand and 5-for-12 against the Nationals this season.

LHP Alex Wood (2-1) left after throwing 103 pitches in five innings on Saturday. Wood allowed six hits and walked three but struck out seven and gave up only one run. It was his first career win against the Nationals. “I somehow managed to get through five. Don’t ask me how,” Wood said.

RHP Aaron Harang (1-1, 0.71 ERA) has done more than most could have imagined after he was picked up as a free agent in the final days of spring training. Harang took a no-hitter in the seventh inning of his first start and has allowed only one run in 12 2/3 innings. Harang is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in nine career starts against the Nationals. His last win over the Nats came June 9, 2011, when he played for San Diego.

CF BJ Upton had his second two-hit game of the season (the other also against the Nationals) and clubbed his first home run. Upton said, “I‘m feeling better and better every game.” He is 4-for-16 during the homestand.

LF Justin Upton has 13 hits in his last seven games (13-for-25).He had two doubles and a single on Saturday and is 11-for-19 during the homestand. It was his second straight game with three hits, the first time he has done that in his career. Upton homered in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday for the first time since August 2013.