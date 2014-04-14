LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) was sharp Sunday in a rehab start for Class A Rome, throwing five shutout innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four. He could rejoin the Braves rotation as early as April 23.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to nine games on Sunday. Freeman went 6-for-12 in three games against Washington and was 10-for-24 on the six-game homestand. He moved into the cleanup spot on Sunday after hitting third for the first 11 games. Freeman showed no ill effects from being hit on the hand in the fourth inning.

2B Tyler Pastornicky got his first start on Sunday when the Braves gave regular 2B Dan Uggla the day off. Pastornicky is coming back from ACL surgery last August when he collided with RF Jason Heyward. He hit a sharp triple down the right-field line in his first at-bat

RHP Aaron Harang continued his strong work in a 10-2 win over Washington. Harang (2-1) allowed one run in six innings, striking out five, and lowered his ERA to 0.98. His next start will be April 18 in New York against the Mets.

RHP Ervin Santana (1-0, 0.00) pitched eight scoreless innings in his first start with the Braves. Santana, who was signed as a free agent in late spring, pounded the strike zone against the Mets, struck out six and allowed only three hits. Santana is 1-0 against the Phillies; he allowed only one unearned run against Philadelphia in seven innings in 2008 while with the Angels.

LF Justin Upton finished the six-game homestand 13-for-22 with four home runs. Upton was 8-for-10 in three games against the Nationals and raised his batting average to .386.