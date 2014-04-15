SS Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-5 on Monday with a homer and a triple. Simmons has yet to strike out this season in 45 plate appearances.

RHP David Hale is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The 26-year-old is coming off a no-decision against the Mets in which he struggled with command, walking five and going just 4 1/3 innings. Hale made his second-ever major-league start last season versus the Phillies, throwing six innings of one-run ball for his first career win.

3B Chris Johnson was out of the starting lineup Monday for the second consecutive game. According to Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, Johnson is simply getting routine rest. “He’s fine,” Gonzalez said. “Just giving him a couple days.”

RHP Ervin Santana, Monday’s starter, racked up a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball. He’s given up just one run in his first 14 innings of the season (0.64), while striking out 17 to just two walks.

OF Justin Upton was named NL Player of the Week prior to Monday’s game. From April 7-13, Upton hit .591 (13-for-22) with four homers and eight RBIs. “Just trying to find a routine and stick to it, get as comfortable as you can,” Upton said. “Fight the pitcher and not fight yourself, that’s the key to trying to stay as consistent as possible.”