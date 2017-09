RHP Julio Teheran gets the start Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies’ Cliff Lee. Teheran, who has posted three straight quality starts, is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in four appearances (three starts) vs. the Phillies.

RHP David Hale was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, but was pushed back because of a rainout. Hale will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday and Thursday and should to make his next scheduled start Sunday.