RHP Craig Kimbrel (sore shoulder) told reporters before Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia that he was available, but when the Phillies put the tying run at second base in the ninth against starter Julio Teheran, manager Fredi Gonzalez was warming up LHP Luis Avilan and RHP David Carpenter.

RHP Julio Teheran pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout to beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Wednesday. It was also the first complete game for Teheran, who retired the first 12 hitters he faced. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in improving to 2-1.

C Evan Gattis went 4-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday in a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia. It was the first four-hit game of his career, and he raised his average to .378. He has four homers this season, three in two games against Philadelphia.

LHP Alex Wood, Thursday’s starter, earned a 6-3 victory over Washington in his last start, going five innings and allowing one run on six hits. He struck out eight and walked three. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career games against Philadelphia, two of them starts.

3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia to match his season high of three hits. Johnson, a .321 hitter last season, improved his average to .280.