1B Freddie Freeman was the only player in the Braves lineup to reach base twice, drawing a walk in the first inning and picking up a single in the sixth. The 24-year-old slugger is hitting .289 with four home runs and 10 RBIs thus far on the season, with eight walks against just seven strikeouts. His career walk-to-strikeout ratio is below 1:2, at this pace he’ll shatter his season marks for walks (66 last year) and fall short of his career high in strikeouts (142 in 2011).

LHP Alex Wood threw eight innings of one-run baseball, his first career complete game, to lower his ERA to 1.67 in his first full season in the major leagues. The 23-year-old did a good job of keeping the ball down in the zone, getting three double plays in the first four innings. He also picked up his first career walk in 31 plate appearances, but was unable to lay down a key sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning. “Here’s a kid who’s 23 years old, just came out of college two years ago, and they DH there, so we just need him to get better,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Mississippi. He has already thrown three rehab starts with Triple-A Gwinnett and is scheduled to pitch for Mississippi on April 18. He could return by the end of the month.

2B Dan Uggla went 0-for-3 to drop his average down to .212 after knocking out five hits in his last three games. The 34-year-old veteran had seen his average dip as low as .176 in the early goings; after putting together a .287 average during the 2010 season, he’s hit at just a .214 clip in the 465 games since.

OF Jason Heyward’s slump continued with an 0-for-4 day that dropped his average to .136 through his first 59 at-bats; he has just two hits in his last 27 at-bats (.074). The former 2007 first-round pick batted .277 as a rookie back in 2010 but hasn’t topped that number in the four years since.