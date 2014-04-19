LHP Mike Minor had his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett rained out Friday, when the game at Charlotte was postponed. It is not yet known if Minor will start one of the two games in Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader. Minor, who came down with a sore left shoulder during spring training, is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings in three rehab appearances (two starts) spread out over three levels.

RHP Gavin Floyd struggled in a rehab start for Double-A Mississippi on Friday night, when he allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings. It was the fourth rehab start for Floyd but his first below Triple-A Gwinnett. He is coming back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May.

RHP Aaron Harang flirted with history Friday night, when he threw seven no-hit innings in the Braves’ 6-0 win over the Mets. Harang walked six and struck out five and was lifted after 121 pitches, including 23 in the seventh inning alone. The Braves’ pursuit of their first no-hitter ended when LHP Luis Avilan allowed a two-out single to David Wright in the eighth. The near no-hitter was the second of the season for Harang, who threw six no-hit innings against Milwaukee on April 2 before he allowed a pair of seventh-inning hits. Harang improved to 3-1 on Friday while lowering his ERA to 0.70.

RHP Ervin Santana will look to continue his hot start to the season Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Braves in the middle game of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Santana is 1-0 with an 0.64 ERA in two starts. He has struck out 17 and walked just two in 14 innings. He will be making his second career start and second start of the season against the Mets, whom he beat in his Atlanta debut on April 9 by throwing eight shutout innings of three-hit ball in the Braves’ 4-3 win.

RF Jason Heyward got the night off Friday, when the Braves beat the Mets 6-0. Heyward was the leadoff hitter in each of the Braves’ first 15 games, but he is hitting just .136 in 59 at-bats and has two hits in his last 27 at-bats.