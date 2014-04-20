RHP Jordan Walden earned his first save of the season Saturday night, when he relieved Craig Kimbrel with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning and retired C Travis d‘Arnaud on a grounder to short to preserve the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Mets. It was the first save for Walden since last Aug. 5. He now has 36 career saves -- 32 with the Angels in 2011 and one apiece with the Angels in 2010 and 2012 and one apiece with the Braves in 2013 and 2014.

LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) allowed three runs, two earned, over six innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett. Minor, who was injured in spring training, is expected to rejoin the Braves’ rotation next week.

1B Freddie Freeman continued his mastery of the Mets on Saturday night, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the Braves’ 7-5 victory. Freeman is hitting .476 (10-of-21) with one homer and six RBIs against the Mets this season and .324 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs in 216 career at-bats against New York.

RHP Craig Kimbrel struggled badly Saturday in his first appearance in a week. Kimbrel, who hadn’t pitched since April 12 due to a sore shoulder, gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while recording just two outs in the ninth inning of the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Mets. Kimbrel threw 24 pitches and was pulled with the bases loaded for Jordan Walden, who notched the save by retiring Travis d‘Arnaud. It was just the third time Kimbrel has been pulled in the ninth inning of a game and the first time since Sept. 28, 2011. Kimbrel said afterward his shoulder felt fine and that he could pitch if a save situation arose in Sunday’s series finale.

RHP David Hale will be in search of his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Hale has a 2.89 ERA in two starts this season and is 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA in four career starts overall. He will be making his second straight start against the Mets, whom he faced April 10. Hale did not factor into the decision after giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits over 4 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-3 win.

RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) will require at least two more rehab starts before he makes his Atlanta Braves debut. Floyd, whom the Braves signed in December, made four rehab starts but has yet to complete five innings in an outing. He has a 5.27 ERA in the four starts and allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings on Friday for Double-A Mississippi.

OF Jordan Schafer (right middle finger) underwent X-rays Saturday night following the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Mets. Schafer said he was hurt during the game but declined to say when or how. He appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning Saturday and reached on an error before stealing second base and scoring a run.