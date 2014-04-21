RHP Julio Teheran will look to build off his first career complete game and first shutout when he takes the mound on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins at Turner Field. Teheran was brilliant against the Phillies last Wednesday, when he allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out four in leading the Braves to a 1-0 win. He will also be hoping to maintain his perfect career record against the Marlins. Teheran is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts against the Marlins. He earned the win last Sept. 10, when he allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Braves’ 4-3 victory.

RHP Gus Schlosser had an eventful afternoon Sunday, when he took the loss as the Braves fell to the Mets, 4-3, in 14 innings. Schlosser didn’t allow a hit over a career-high 3 2/3 innings, but the leadoff walk he issued to Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the 14th inning proved to be decisive. Nieuwenhuis went to second on a sacrifice, took third on a wild pitch by Schlosser and scored on OF Curtis Granderson’s sacrifice fly. In the top of the 14th inning, Schlosser batted for the first time as a major leaguer and singled off Mets RHP Jose Valverde.

RF Jason Heyward had his third multi-hit game of the season Sunday, when he went 3-for-6 with a run scored in the Braves’ 4-3, 14-inning loss to the Mets. Heyward had as many hits Sunday as he had in 32 at-bats over his previous eight games. He is hitting .304 (7-for-23) against the Mets this year but just .106 (5-for-47) against everyone else.

OF Jordan Schafer (right middle finger) delivered a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning Sunday of the Braves’ 4-3 14-inning loss to the Mets. Schafer hurt his finger while slapping hands with LF Justin Upton following Upton’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night, but X-rays were negative.

OF Logan Schafer was placed on the disabled list prior to Sunday’s game with a strained right hamstring. Schafer injured himself Thursday during a game in Pittsburgh while stretching in the on-deck circle. He is hitting just .214 in 10 games.