Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
April 23, 2014 / 7:38 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Minor (shoulder tendinitis) will throw a side session on Wednesday and make a final rehab start on Friday for Double-A Mississippi. His is 2-1 with a 3.54 in four minor league rehab stars.

1B Freddie Freeman is mired in an 0-for-12 slump and struck out three times Tuesday. Freeman’s batting average dropped to .451.

SS Andrelton Simmons had his fifth infield single of the season in the eighth inning, a Baltimore chop to third base that he was able to leg out. He’s tied for third in the league in infield singles. Simmons went 1-for-3 on Tuesday and raised his average to .300.

LHP Alex Wood lost a 1-0 decision for the second straight start. Wood (2-3) struck out a career-high 11; he allowed four hits and did not walk a batter. The Braves have scored only three runs in Wood’s three losses.

RHP Aaron Harang will make his first appearance since throwing seven no-hit innings against the New York Mets on April 18. Harang (3-1, 0.70 ERA) has not faced the Marlins since 2012, but holds a 5-4 record and 6.26 ERA in 13 career starts against Miami. His last win against Miami came Aug. 20 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

