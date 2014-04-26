LHP Mike Minor, who missed most of spring training with shoulder tendinitis, worked seven innings in a rehab start for Double-A Mississippi on Friday night and gave up four homers in a 5-4 loss at Pensacola. He allowed 10 hits, walked none and struck out two. Minor threw 81 pitches, 58 of them strikes, in his fifth rehab game. He could join the Braves rotation as early as next Friday against San Francisco.

1B Freddie Freeman, who was 0-for-12 with six strikeouts during a series against Miami as he battled eye dryness, was 3-for-4 and scored twice in the series opener against the Reds on Friday. He said could see better after steroid drops. “My eyes felt good, just a little dry,” said Freeman, who is batting .357.

RHP David Hale, who faces Cincinnati on Saturday night in the middle of a three-game series in Atlanta, allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision in New York against the Mets on Sunday, but one run was unearned and another tainted by a defensive blunder. He worked five scoreless innings in his first start this season at Washington and has a career ERA of 2.05 in five major league starts. He has never faced the Reds.

CF B.J. Upton, wearing glasses for the first time, had a first-inning single Friday and later hit two balls hard for outs. He batted just .184 last season and is hitting .207 this year. “We’ll see how the glasses work and if I’ll keep them,” he said. “I could see the ball better on both sides of the plate. It was good tonight.”