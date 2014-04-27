1B Ernesto Mejia was granted his release from the 40-man roster for the purpose of playing in the Japanese Pacific League, where he will play for the Seibu Lions. Mejia, 28, has played in 937 minor league games over parts of 12 seasons. This year he was batting .354 (28-for-79) with seven home runs and 24 RBIs for Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 1.80) will be making his second career start against the Reds. Cincinnati roughed him up for five runs in 5 1/3 innings on July 14, 2013. Teheran hasn’t lost a game since the season opener and has not allowed more than two earned runs in his previous five starts.

RHP David Hale (1-0) allowed only two hits over eight innings on Saturday. Both hits came in the first inning and Hale retired 21 of the last 22 batters he faced. He retired 12 batters on ground balls and struck out four.

CF B.J. Upton wore glasses for the second straight game and picked up his 1,000th career hit with an infield single in the first inning. Upton went 1-for-4 and struck out twice, but he raised his average to .209. Upton made a strong fielding play in the first inning, fielding a double off the wall and hitting the cutoff man to allow only one run to score.

LF Justin Upton went 3-for-3 on Saturday and homered for the second straight game. Over his last 15 games, Upton is 21-for-54 (.388) with seven homers and 16 RBIs. Since 2012, he has 21 home runs in April, the most in the major leagues.

RF Jason Heyward saw his six-game hitting streak end Saturday. Heyward was 0-for-4 and twice grounded out to the first baseman.