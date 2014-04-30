LHP Mike Minor, who overcame shoulder tendinitis, will start Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Minor went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 204 innings last season, leading the Braves with 181 strikeouts and 1.09 walks and hits per innings pitched. Last season was the first time that Minor, 26, has thrown over 200 innings in a given year, and he developed shoulder soreness this spring.

RHP David Hale was moved to the bullpen despite making four impressive starts. Hale, who is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA this season, steps aside to accommodate LHP Mike Minor, who is coming off the disabled list and is more established. But Hale has proven he has big-league ability, and the Braves won’t hesitate to back to him should the need arise.

LHP Alex Wood took the loss against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. He was pitching scoreless baseball and had two outs and nobody on in the third inning when he suddenly got in trouble. He allowed three hard-hit balls -- a triple, single and homer -- to put his team behind 3-0. He got in more trouble in a five-run sixth and finished with seven runs allowed -- all earned -- in five innings. He gave up 10 hits, and his ERA went up from 1.54 to 2.93. His struggles Tuesday were in sharp contrast to his outing last week vs. Miami, when he struck out 11 and walked none while allowing just one run in eight innings.

RHP Aaron Harang, who has been a phenomenal find, starts Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. After he was released by the Cleveland Indians in March, the Braves picked him up, and he has responded with a 3-1 record and a sensational 0.85 ERA. The Braves are 4-1 in his five starts. Harang has averaged 6 1/3 innings per start, and the Braves have scored an average of just 1.8 runs for him while he has been in the game. That’s the lowest run support among the Braves’ starters this season. With a little more offense, Harang could have a huge year.