#Intel
May 2, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Andrelton Simmons is a pretty valuable guy to have hitting in your eight hole. In addition to being a stellar defensive shortstop, Simmons has just three strikeouts in 94 plate appearances, making him the toughest player to fan in the big leagues so far this season. He also has some pop in his bat with a .289 average, three homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Aaran Harang finally had a bad start. Harang, who entered Wednesday with an outstanding 0.85 ERA, was crushed by the Miami Marlins, allowing 10 hits and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings. Harang’s ERA went up from 0.85 to 2.97. The question now is what happens from here. Harang, 35, has a career ERA of 4.22, so he is nowhere close to as good as how he started this season. But he isn’t as bad as Wednesday night either. Look for him to settle in somewhere in the middle of those two extremes.

3B Chris Johnson, who finished second in the NL last season with a .321 batting average, entered Wednesday on a 3-for-26 slump, sinking his batting average to .239. Unfortunately for Johnson, he went 0-for-3 on Wednesday and is now hitting .231 with a 3-for-29 slump.

RHP Ervin Santana starts Thursday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. The Braves signed Santana to a one-year, $14.1 million deal in March, and, so far, the veteran has been worth the high price. The Braves won all four of his starts, and he averaged a team-best seven innings per outing. The Braves rewarded him with an average of 3.5 runs while he has been in the game, which leads Atlanta’s pitchers in terms of run support.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.