LHP Mike Minor, who has overcome a shoulder injury, makes his first start of the season on Friday against the Giants. Minor went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 204 innings last season, leading the Braves with 181 strikeouts and 1.09 walks and hits per innings pitched. Last season was the first time that Minor, 26, had thrown over 200 innings, and he developed shoulder soreness this spring.

RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery) has made six minor-league rehab starts and must be activated by Sunday or released. The Braves have indicated they will activate Floyd and use him out of the bullpen. Floyd was signed in December to a one-year, $4 million contract.

RHP Aaron Harang spoke to the media for about 40 minutes on Thursday about his poor start Wednesday, when the Marlins bruised him badly. He allowed 10 hits and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings. Harang’s ERA went up from 0.85 to 2.97. The Braves spent much of Wednesday’s game trying to figure out whether Harang was tipping his pitches or signs were being stolen. Harang was curious, too, but manager Fredi Gonzalez said no evidence of anything -- tipping or stealing -- could be found.

3B Chris Johnson, who reportedly signed a three-year contract extension earlier Thursday, celebrated with a breakout game. He entered the game in a 3-for-29 slump. He departed with a 3-for-3 performance with a walk. The fact that his breakout game came in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins was the only negative.

RHP Ervin Santana got a no-decision Thursday against the Marlins in a 5-4 loss. The Braves had been 4-0 this year when Santana starts, but the Marlins messed up that statistic for Atlanta. Santana went six innings and allowed five hits, three walks and three runs.