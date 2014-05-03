LHP Mike Minor (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits, two of them homers, over six innings in his first start of the season. The southpaw won 13 games last year and is considered a top-of-the-rotation guy for the Braves, but started the season on the disabled list because of tendinitis in his left shoulder. He threw 80 pitches, 65 of them strikes, before being lifted for pinch-hitter in the sixth.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 1.47) has pitched well against San Francisco over his brief career. In two starts against the Giants, Teheran is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 11 strikeouts and one walk in 13 innings. He beat the Giants 3-0 at Turner Field on June 16, 2013.

3B Chris Johnson signed a three-year, $23.5 million contract extension. The contract runs through 2017 with a club option for 2018. Johnson has a career average of .287 with 46 homers and 243 RBIs. This season, he’s batting .255 with one homer and four RBIs.

CF B.J. Upton stretched his hitting streak to six games with a single in the ninth inning. Upton has raised his average to .214 but struck out two more times and has fanned 33 times, second on the club to brother Justin Upton’s 35.

RF Jason Heyward picked up his third three-hit game of the season on Friday and extended his hitting streak to five games. Over the last 12 games, Heyward is hitting .292 (14-for-48) and raised his average from .136 to .223.